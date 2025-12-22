Left Menu

High-Ranking Russian General Assassinated in Moscow Bombing

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov was killed in a car explosion in southern Moscow. Investigators suspect Ukrainian intelligence involvement. Similar attacks have occurred, previously killing Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:30 IST
The death of Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, a senior figure in the Russian Armed Forces, has sent shockwaves through Moscow. The general's vehicle exploded early Monday morning, with investigators suspecting foul play.

Svetlana Petrenko from Russia's Investigative Committee revealed that multiple theories are being explored, including potential involvement by Ukrainian intelligence services. This incident follows a similar targeted attack on another high-ranking official in 2024.

Russian media reported the explosion occurred around 7 am on Yaseneva Street. Ukraine's security services have previously claimed responsibility for similar attacks within Russia, intensifying the diplomatic tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

