Diplomatic Tensions Over Greenland: US Influence Sparks Danish Response

In a diplomatic move that has stirred international waters, the Danish foreign minister expressed concerns over the territorial integrity of Denmark after the United States appointed Louisiana's governor, Jeff Landry, as a special envoy to Greenland. This appointment reignites discussions about Greenland's strategic importance.

The issue traces back to former President Donald Trump's repeated calls for US jurisdiction over Greenland during his presidency. Accusations of underinvestment by Denmark in their own resources further fueled these tensions, with some warning of potential covert influence operations by individuals connected to Trump.

In response to the escalating issue, Denmark, a NATO ally, has reiterated its stance on preserving its sovereignty over Greenland. With reminders of past controversies, this development signals potential challenges in US-Danish relations concerning the Arctic territory.

(With inputs from agencies.)