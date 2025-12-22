Left Menu

Farmers Unite: All India Resistance Day Against New Employment Law

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has announced January 16 as 'All India Resistance Day' to oppose the replacement of MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Act. SKM demands the repeal of several new bills and calls for a guaranteed MSP law to safeguard farmers' interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:20 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:20 IST
Farmers Unite: All India Resistance Day Against New Employment Law
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared an 'All India Resistance Day' on January 16 to protest against the newly enacted law that substitutes MGNREGA, sparking nationwide dissent.

In a press meet, SKM leaders insisted on repealing recent legislation such as the VB-G RAM G Act, Labour Codes, Seeds Bill 2025, and Electricity Bill 2025. They reiterated the call for a law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission formula, criticizing the government's authoritarian tactics.

The SKM argues that the Insurance Bill 2025 allows unfettered foreign direct investment in the sector, while the SHANTI Bill 2025 promotes large-scale foreign and corporate participation, undermining local interests. Farmers and rural workers are urged to unite against these developments through village 'mahapanchayats' and continued struggle for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025