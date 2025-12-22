Farmers Unite: All India Resistance Day Against New Employment Law

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has declared an 'All India Resistance Day' on January 16 to protest against the newly enacted law that substitutes MGNREGA, sparking nationwide dissent.

In a press meet, SKM leaders insisted on repealing recent legislation such as the VB-G RAM G Act, Labour Codes, Seeds Bill 2025, and Electricity Bill 2025. They reiterated the call for a law ensuring the Minimum Support Price (MSP) based on the Swaminathan Commission formula, criticizing the government's authoritarian tactics.

The SKM argues that the Insurance Bill 2025 allows unfettered foreign direct investment in the sector, while the SHANTI Bill 2025 promotes large-scale foreign and corporate participation, undermining local interests. Farmers and rural workers are urged to unite against these developments through village 'mahapanchayats' and continued struggle for systemic change.

(With inputs from agencies.)