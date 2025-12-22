Chandousi Crime: Shocking Details Emerge in Gruesome Murder Case
In Chandousi, a woman named Ruby and her lover Gaurav have been arrested for the alleged murder and dismemberment of Ruby's husband, Rahul. The gruesome crime was uncovered after a body was found in a drain, leading investigators to Ruby. They confessed, revealing a chilling murder plot.
- Country:
- India
In Chandousi, police have arrested a woman, Ruby, and her lover, Gaurav, in connection with the brutal murder of Ruby's husband, Rahul. The couple faces charges of killing and dismembering him.
The crime came to light after police found a mutilated body in a drain on December 15, a month following Rahul's reported disappearance. The discovery led to a forensic investigation, where DNA evidence and missing person reports pointed to Ruby's involvement.
During interrogation, Ruby confessed to the murder, which investigators say was motivated by an illicit affair. Authorities are treating this as a critical case, highlighting the shocking extremes to which personal vendettas can escalate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- murder
- Chandousi
- crime
- arrest
- woman
- lover
- dismemberment
- forensic
- investigation
- Rahul
ALSO READ
Mystery in Yamuna Khadar: Unidentified Woman's Body Found
Illicit Affair Leads to Gruesome Murder: Woman and Lover Arrested
Deceived by a Fake Navy Officer: A Woman's Ordeal
Bravery Amidst Adversity: Courageous Woman Faces Attack
Tragedy Unfolds: Pregnant Woman Dies After Alleged Family Attack Over Inter-Caste Marriage