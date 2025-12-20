Left Menu

Diplomatic Connect: Modi’s Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts and India-Estonia Relations

India's Ambassador to Estonia, Ashish Sinha, underscores PM Modi's potential role in resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict, citing his relationships with Putin and Zelenskyy. Sinha also highlights deepening India-Estonia ties, with a focus on digital transformation, education, and trade expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:38 IST
Diplomatic Connect: Modi’s Role in Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts and India-Estonia Relations
India's Ambassador to Estonia, Ashish Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Estonia

India's Ambassador to Estonia, Ashish Sinha, has underscored the distinctive role that Prime Minister Narendra Modi may play in attempting to resolve the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. He attributes Modi's potential impact to his personal relationships with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, claiming it offers a rare beacon of hope amid global tensions. This optimistic assessment was shared by Ambassador Sinha in an interaction with ANI.

Sinha hails PM Modi as a preeminent global leader and emphasizes that India's steadfast advocacy for peace resonates powerfully within the Baltic region. He recounted Modi's crucial dialogues with the Russian leadership, underscoring India's diplomatic neutrality and proactive stance. According to Sinha, PM Modi's assertion that "this is not the era of war but of dialogue and diplomacy" is particularly encouraging for Estonia, which seeks a lasting resolution to the conflict.

Shifting focus to bilateral relations, Ambassador Sinha outlined key areas for deepening ties between India and Estonia. He highlighted digital transformation as a pivotal area for mutual learning, given the technological advancements in Estonia. Additionally, Sinha noted the growing educational and economic linkages, pointing out Estonia's appeal as a destination for Indian students and the potential for expanded trade given India's large market. The ambassador stressed the importance of people-to-people connections, citing the presence of Indian professionals in Estonia as a factor enriching bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025