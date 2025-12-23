Greta Thunberg Arrested in London at Pro-Palestinian Protest

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg was arrested in London on Tuesday during a pro-Palestinian protest, according to the UK-based campaign group Defend Our Juries.

Thunberg was apprehended under the Terrorism Act for holding a sign supporting prisoners linked to Palestine Action, an organization the British government has labeled as a terrorist group, the campaign group said. A City of London spokesperson confirmed two arrests for throwing red paint on a building.

The spokesperson added that a 22-year-old woman was arrested for displaying a placard supporting a proscribed organization, which violates Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Defend Our Juries targeted the building, alleging it was used by an insurance firm providing services to the British arm of Israeli defense firm Elbit Systems.

