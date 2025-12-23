Mass Surrender of Maoists Marks Turning Point in Odisha

In a pivotal development for the state of Odisha, 22 Maoists have surrendered to police authorities in the Malkangiri district. The group, which includes 10 women, handed over a cache of firearms, ammunition, and explosives during the official ceremony attended by top police officials.

This group, predominantly from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, represents a significant faction within the Maoist ranks. The surrender is perceived as a severe blow to the CPI(Maoist) outfit's influence and strength in the region.

The participants will benefit from the Odisha government's enhanced surrender and rehabilitation policy, receiving financial assistance and other welfare benefits aimed at reintegration into mainstream society. State officials attribute the surrender to multiple factors, including effective state policies and disillusionment with extremist ideology.