Vice-President Releases ‘Sanatan Sanskriti Ki Atal Drishti’ Honouring Vajpayee

The Vice-President of India, Shri C.P. Radhakrishnan, today released the book Sanatan Sanskriti Ki Atal Drishti, authored by Shri Vasudev Devnani, Speaker of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, during a ceremony held at the Vice-President’s Enclave in New Delhi. He congratulated Shri Devnani for the timely and insightful publication, particularly as the nation marks the centenary birth anniversary of former Prime Minister and Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The Vice-President described the book as a “significant intellectual contribution” that captures the philosophical depth, cultural grounding, and visionary statesmanship of Atalji—an individual whose impact, he said, “far exceeded his era.”

“Atalji Was an Institution, Not Merely an Individual”

Reflecting on the life and leadership of Shri Vajpayee, the Vice-President said that Atalji’s political career embodied unwavering commitment to principles, democratic values, and national interest. He recalled his own personal association with Vajpayee ji, having served as a Member of the 12th and 13th Lok Sabhas during Atalji’s tenure as Prime Minister.

He narrated early memories from the Jan Sangh days, particularly organising a large public gathering for Shri Vajpayee in Coimbatore before the Emergency—a moment that left a “profound and lifelong impression” on him. These experiences, he said, taught him the qualities that defined Vajpayee’s leadership: humility, courage, strategic foresight, and unmatched oratory.

Vajpayee’s Visionary Decisions That Reshaped India

Highlighting some of the most defining decisions of Atalji’s leadership, the Vice-President said:

Pokhran-II and India’s Global Stature

He referred to the successful nuclear tests of May 1998 (Operation Shakti), noting that Vajpayee’s firm resolve elevated India’s strategic confidence and global standing. Atalji’s clarion call—“Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan”—reflected his integrated vision of national advancement.

Creation of New States & Responsive Governance

He praised Atalji’s foresight in carving out the states of Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, recognising regional aspirations and the need for more decentralised governance. Establishment of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs further embodied his commitment to justice and empowerment for marginalised communities.

The Vice-President shared that his tenure as Governor of Jharkhand decades later allowed him to personally witness how foundational Atalji’s decisions were in shaping inclusive development in the region.

Good Governance: The Heart of Vajpayee’s Legacy

He underlined that Atalji’s emphasis on transparency, efficiency and people-centric governance is why his birth anniversary is commemorated as Good Governance Day across India.

The Vice-President highlighted several transformative initiatives launched during Vajpayee’s tenure, including:

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, which revolutionised rural connectivity

The Golden Quadrilateral Project, a landmark in national highway development

Major reforms in the power sector, laying the groundwork for future energy security

These initiatives, he said, continue to shape India’s economic and infrastructure landscape even today.

Dignitaries Attend the Book Release Ceremony

The event witnessed the presence of several prominent leaders, including:

Shri Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways

Shri Bhagirath Choudhary, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare

Shri Vasudev Devnani, Speaker, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly & author

Senior officials and distinguished guests from the cultural and political community

Their presence underscored the continuing national admiration for Atalji’s statesmanship and the importance of documenting his expansive contributions to India’s democratic and developmental journey.