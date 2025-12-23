Court Revises Bail Conditions for AgustaWestland Accused Christian Michel

The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday adjusted the bail conditions for Christian Michel James, a British national accused in the AgustaWestland VIP chopper deal case. Special Judge Sanjay Jindal ruled that Michel may be released from custody without an immediate passport deposit, modifying the earlier bail bond requirements.

Michel, who has been in custody since his 2018 extradition from Dubai, had requested changes to his bail conditions in the high-profile case. The court approved alterations to his personal bond and surety bond stipulations, now allowing a personal bond of Rs. 5,00,000 and a cash surety of the same amount instead of the previous dual bond requirement.

Furthermore, the court instructed that while Michel's passport does not need to be deposited right away, measures should ensure he does not leave India. The British High Commission is tasked with determining any issuance of emergency documents. This decision builds on prior rulings recognizing the discrepancies in the case against Michel, who has been in legal limbo since 2018 over charges linked to the Rs 3600-crore VVIP helicopter deal.

