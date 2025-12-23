Left Menu

Court Revises Bail Conditions for AgustaWestland Accused Christian Michel

A Delhi court has adjusted bail terms for Christian Michel, accused in the AgustaWestland chopper deal case, allowing his release from custody without immediate passport deposit. He has been held since 2018 after extradition from Dubai. The court reconsidered personal and surety bond requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:18 IST
Court Revises Bail Conditions for AgustaWestland Accused Christian Michel
Christian Michel James (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Tuesday adjusted the bail conditions for Christian Michel James, a British national accused in the AgustaWestland VIP chopper deal case. Special Judge Sanjay Jindal ruled that Michel may be released from custody without an immediate passport deposit, modifying the earlier bail bond requirements.

Michel, who has been in custody since his 2018 extradition from Dubai, had requested changes to his bail conditions in the high-profile case. The court approved alterations to his personal bond and surety bond stipulations, now allowing a personal bond of Rs. 5,00,000 and a cash surety of the same amount instead of the previous dual bond requirement.

Furthermore, the court instructed that while Michel's passport does not need to be deposited right away, measures should ensure he does not leave India. The British High Commission is tasked with determining any issuance of emergency documents. This decision builds on prior rulings recognizing the discrepancies in the case against Michel, who has been in legal limbo since 2018 over charges linked to the Rs 3600-crore VVIP helicopter deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

