Vice-President Releases Book on India’s Economic Rise in the Modi Era

Vice-President of India Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan released the book “Economic Empowerment of Bharat in the Modi Era”, authored by Member of Parliament Prof. (Dr.) Sikander Kumar, during a ceremony held at the Vice-President’s Enclave. The book examines India’s economic transformation over the last decade under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, the Vice-President said the publication stands as a “powerful testament” to the Prime Minister’s visionary leadership and the transformative policies that have shaped India’s growth trajectory. He noted that India has undergone remarkable economic revitalisation, emerging as the world’s fourth-largest economy and the fastest-growing major economy.

Major Reforms Driving Economic Transformation

The Vice-President highlighted that the book captures the depth of structural reforms implemented over the years—including insolvency laws, digital governance systems, and transparent banking frameworks. These reforms, he said, were not merely administrative changes but bold interventions to eliminate inefficiency, corruption, and long-standing procedural bottlenecks.

He stressed that the Prime Minister’s governance model of “Minimum Government, Maximum Governance” has translated into enhanced efficiency, discipline, and citizen-centric administration.

Direct Benefit Transfers Strengthening Inclusion

The Vice-President noted that ensuring benefits reach 100 per cent of intended recipients has been one of the government’s core priorities. He credited the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan, Aadhaar, and Mobile—for revolutionising welfare delivery. Through direct benefit transfers, over ₹47 lakh crore has been directly deposited into beneficiaries’ accounts, significantly reducing leakages and improving transparency.

GST: A Landmark Reform for Unified Economic Growth

Calling the Goods and Services Tax (GST) one of the major milestones of the era, the Vice-President observed that GST created a unified national market by simplifying tax structures and improving compliance. He added that the elimination of interstate check posts saved enormous time and fuel, strengthening cooperative federalism and easing the movement of goods.

The reform is widely regarded as one of the most significant policy transformations since independence.

Empowering Citizens and Businesses

He reflected on how flagship initiatives—Digital India, Make in India, Startup India and the rapid expansion of UPI—have empowered ordinary citizens, young entrepreneurs and small businesses. These programmes have helped propel India to the forefront of digital innovation and financial inclusion.

He also emphasised the importance of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, noting that it represents a shift from dependence to self-reliance while positioning India as a reliable global supply chain partner. This vision aligns with the broader pursuit of Viksit Bharat, a future where economic progress is accompanied by social justice, sustainability, and technological advancement.

A New Bharat on the Rise

The Vice-President said that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India has transitioned “from policy paralysis to purposeful governance, from a poverty mindset to a prosperity mission, and from dependence to self-reliance.”

He urged citizens to celebrate the rise of a “new Bharat”—confident, capable and compassionate—as the nation marches toward the long-term goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.