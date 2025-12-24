Left Menu

Delhi BJP's Illuminated Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee

On the eve of Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary, the BJP celebrated 'deepotsav' by illuminating state and district offices in Delhi. Leaders, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, lit lamps and paid floral tributes, commemorating the former Prime Minister's legacy with vibrant decorations and displays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 20:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP marked the eve of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birth anniversary with a spectacular 'deepotsav' celebration. Across Delhi, thousands of diyas illuminated state and district unit offices, embodying a tribute to the late leader.

Prominent figures, including Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh and Manjinder Singh Sirsa, participated in the ceremony, lighting earthen lamps at the state office on DDU Marg. This event celebrated Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary amidst applause and reverence.

The BJP statement highlighted vibrant decorations with electric lights and floral tributes at all 14 district offices. Portraits of Vajpayee were prominently displayed, as a mark of respect and remembrance, underscoring his widespread popularity and influence.

