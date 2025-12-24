15th All India Pension Adalat Resolves 815 Grievances, Strengthens Pensioner Welfare

The 15th All India Pension Adalat was held today at T. N. Chaturvedi Hall, Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), New Delhi, under the aegis of the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. The event reaffirmed the Government of India’s commitment to ensuring timely, transparent, and humane grievance redressal for pensioners across the country.

Launching the Pension Adalat, Ms. Rachna Shah, Secretary, DoPPW, praised the initiative as a highly effective platform that brings together all concerned Ministries, Departments, and pension-sanctioning authorities under one roof. She noted that the Pension Adalat has emerged as a robust institutional mechanism for expeditious resolution of long-pending pension-related grievances, while also reinforcing the government’s recognition of pensioners as valued contributors to society.

A total of 1,087 grievances pertaining to pensioners from 30 Ministries and Departments were taken up during the Adalat. These included cases relating to organisations under the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Finance, Department of Posts, Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, and other central government establishments. Notably, 815 grievances were resolved on the spot, highlighting the efficiency and effectiveness of the Pension Adalat in delivering swift and tangible relief to pensioners.

Focus on Super Senior and Family Pensioners

The Adalat witnessed several heart-warming success stories, particularly involving Super Senior Pensioners and Family Pensioners, whose cases had remained unresolved for years. Through active coordination and intervention by stakeholder departments, many pensioners were able to finally receive their rightful dues, including revised pensions, arrears, family pension benefits, and correction of long-standing administrative errors.

Key departments and agencies that played a crucial role in grievance resolution included the Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), Ministry of Defence (MoD), Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Pensions), Prayagraj, Principal Chief Controller of Accounts (PCCA), Ministry of Home Affairs, Centralised Cell (Pension), and all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Their coordinated efforts ensured real-time decision-making and immediate relief in deserving cases.

Strengthening Pension Grievance Redressal Mechanism

The All India Pension Adalat is a flagship initiative of the DoPPW aimed at resolving complex and long-pending pension issues that are difficult to settle through routine grievance channels. By facilitating direct interaction between pensioners’ representatives and decision-making authorities, the Adalat reduces delays, cuts procedural bottlenecks, and enhances accountability.

The successful conduct of the 15th Pension Adalat once again demonstrated the government’s focus on good governance, administrative responsiveness, and dignity for senior citizens, especially those who have served the nation during their working lives.