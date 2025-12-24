Left Menu

Policeman Suspended After Harassment Recorded on Train

A Coimbatore policeman was suspended after being recorded allegedly harassing a college student on a train. The incident occurred on an inbound train from Chennai, leading to an immediate alert to the Railway Police. The officer has been detained, and further investigation is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Coimbatore | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A policeman from Coimbatore faced immediate suspension after a college student filmed him allegedly harassing her on a train journey from Chennai, authorities disclosed on Wednesday.

The officer, Sheik Mohammed, was attached to RS Puram Police Station and reportedly began harassing the law student who sat beside him, prompting her to document the encounter and report it to Railway Police.

Upon the train's arrival at Katpadi Junction Railway Station, police officers intercepted and detained Mohammed. Coimbatore police department took swift action, suspending the constable as the investigation continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

