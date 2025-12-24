Left Menu

Bribery Verdict: DRT Officials Sentenced in Longstanding Case

A CBI court convicted a former DRT recovery inspector Anil Kumar Sharma and advocate Amit Kotak for a 2009 bribery case, sentencing them to two years' imprisonment and a Rs 1.5 lakh fine. They demanded Rs 3.5 lakh for property auction issues. CBI arrested them in 2009 after a complaint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:41 IST
Bribery Verdict: DRT Officials Sentenced in Longstanding Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A CBI court has handed down a two-year rigorous imprisonment sentence to Anil Kumar Sharma, a former recovery inspector, and Amit Kotak, an advocate, over a 16-year-old bribery case involving the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT).

The court ordered Sharma and Kotak to pay a collective fine of Rs 1.5 lakh. The chargesheet reveals they sought an illegal Rs 3.5 lakh bribe from a complainant over property auction matters. On initial demand, the complainant paid Rs 1 lakh, with the balance due later.

The CBI, acting on a complaint, caught Kotak accepting the bribe, leading to arrests and subsequent searches in January 2009. A chargesheet was filed later that year, marking the culmination of extensive investigation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025