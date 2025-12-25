Left Menu

Advancing Justice: India's Push for Mediation

The Bar Council of India is organizing a two-day conference on mediation in Goa, titled 'Mediation: How Far Significant in the Present-Day Context'. The event aims to strengthen mediation as a key pillar of India's justice system, featuring prominent legal figures including the Chief Justice of India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 15:08 IST
Advancing Justice: India's Push for Mediation
  • Country:
  • India

The Bar Council of India is set to hold a two-day mediation conference in Goa, bringing significant attention to the role of mediation in modern legal contexts.

Headlined 'Mediation: How Far Significant in the Present-Day Context', the event is in collaboration with the Bar Council of India Trust PEARL FIRST and the India International University of Legal Education and Research.

Initiated under the guidance of BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra, the conference will witness participation from Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and other high-ranking judicial members, marking a collective initiative to empower mediation within India's justice delivery system.

(With inputs from agencies.)

