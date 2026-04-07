Tragedy Strikes Manipur: Innocent Lives Lost in Deadly Bomb Attack

Two young children have tragically died in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, escalating violence in the conflict-ridden region. The attack, carried out by suspected Kuki militants, occurred at around 1 a.m. when a bomb hit a civilian house in Moirang Tronglaobi.

The explosion took the lives of a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, both of whom were asleep alongside their mother, who was also injured. The area has been a hotspot for ethnic conflict, with ongoing violence reported throughout 2023 and 2024.

Local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh condemned the attack as a 'brutal' act of terrorism, calling for strong condemnation of such inhumane violence. 'This act of terrorism took innocent lives, leaving a family in mourning,' Singh stated, extending condolences to the grieving family.

(With inputs from agencies.)