Tragedy Strikes Manipur: Innocent Lives Lost in Deadly Bomb Attack
A bomb attack by suspected Kuki militants in Manipur's Bishnupur district has claimed the lives of two toddlers and injured their mother. The attack occurred in Moirang Tronglaobi, an area plagued by ethnic conflict. Local officials condemn the violence as an act of terrorism.
- Country:
- India
Two young children have tragically died in a bomb attack in Manipur's Bishnupur district, escalating violence in the conflict-ridden region. The attack, carried out by suspected Kuki militants, occurred at around 1 a.m. when a bomb hit a civilian house in Moirang Tronglaobi.
The explosion took the lives of a 5-year-old boy and a six-month-old girl, both of whom were asleep alongside their mother, who was also injured. The area has been a hotspot for ethnic conflict, with ongoing violence reported throughout 2023 and 2024.
Local BJP MLA Th Shanti Singh condemned the attack as a 'brutal' act of terrorism, calling for strong condemnation of such inhumane violence. 'This act of terrorism took innocent lives, leaving a family in mourning,' Singh stated, extending condolences to the grieving family.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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