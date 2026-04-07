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SpaceX Revolutionizes IPO Game

SpaceX has shared details of its highly anticipated IPO, emphasizing a significant allocation of shares for retail investors. The rocket maker plans to value SpaceX at up to $1.75 trillion in what could be the largest IPO ever, with a strong retail focus to honor its supportive fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 06:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 06:55 IST
SpaceX Revolutionizes IPO Game
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SpaceX has revealed plans for its much-awaited IPO, positioning it to become the largest in history with a valuation potentially reaching $1.75 trillion. A key focus will be retail investors who have long supported the company and its CEO, Elon Musk.

Details shared during a virtual meeting with its banking team highlight SpaceX's unique strategy, prioritizing a large allocation for retail investors, termed by Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen as crucial. These investors have been integral to SpaceX's journey and are recognized for their steadfast support.

The company plans to host 1,500 retail investors at an event in June, in conjunction with its IPO roadshow launch. This approach signifies a departure from traditional IPO models, aligning with SpaceX's innovative spirit and forward-thinking ethos.

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