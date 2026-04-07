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SpaceX's Groundbreaking IPO: Retail Investors in Focus

SpaceX has shared plans for its forthcoming IPO, emphasizing a large allocation for retail investors. CFO Bret Johnsen highlighted the crucial role retail investors have played in supporting the company. The IPO aims to raise $75 billion, valuing SpaceX at approximately $1.75 trillion, marking it as potentially the largest IPO ever.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2026 06:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 06:55 IST
SpaceX's Groundbreaking IPO: Retail Investors in Focus

SpaceX has unveiled plans for its highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO), set to include an unprecedented portion dedicated to retail investors. These details were shared in a meeting with its team of bankers Monday night, according to reliable sources.

Chief Financial Officer Bret Johnsen emphasized the significance of retail investors, describing them as a crucial segment of supporters for both SpaceX and Elon Musk. Johnsen remarked, 'Retail is going to be a critical part of this and a bigger part than any IPO in history,' during a virtual meeting.

The IPO is anticipated to be the largest ever, potentially raising $75 billion and valuing the company at $1.75 trillion. This move is part of a strategy to recognize individual investors who have long endorsed the company's vision and initiatives.

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