Bihar Cracks Down on Night Time Noise

The Bihar State Pollution Control Board (BSPCB) is set to initiate a campaign against the use of loudspeakers after 10 PM in Patna, following a surge in public complaints.

According to BSPCB Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla, the persistent breach of noise regulations has prompted this 20-day enforcement drive, with three teams poised to begin operations tonight. Those flouting the ban can expect significant fines.

Shukla highlights the serious health impacts of noise pollution, which include irritation, hearing loss, and cardiovascular issues. The board will extend its efforts to engage other agencies in this critical enforcement action.