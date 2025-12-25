Tragedy Strikes: Father-Son Duo Perish in Tractor Mishap
A 48-year-old father and his son tragically died when their tractor overturned near Jalgaon district. The incident, which also injured another person, occurred as they traveled to collect gravel. The local police reported the accident, and a case has been registered at Varangaon police station.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 17:54 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident in Jalgaon district claimed the lives of a father, Sanjay Shravan Sable, 48, and his son, Bhushan Sanjay Sable. Their tractor overturned while en route to collect gravel in the Varangaon-Kinhi area, some 480 kilometers from the city.
The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, also left another individual injured. Local authorities have confirmed their deaths, as both were crushed beneath the overturned machinery.
Varangaon police have registered a case following the accident, and investigations are ongoing to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Punjab Police arrest 115 drug smugglers in statewide raids under anti-drugs campaign
Delhi Police Nab Armed Duo in Bullet-Proof SUV Bust
Six killed after truck collides with bus in Karnataka, most victims charred to death: Police
J-K Police flag off 71 students on 9-days long tour to Gujarat
Jammu Police Nab Notorious Criminals Under PSA