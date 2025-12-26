Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 18:23 IST
President Murmu to undertake sea sortie in submarine on Dec 28
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu will embark on a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour in Karnataka on December 28, her office has said.

Murmu (67) will be the second head of state to sail in a submarine.

Former president (late) A P J Abdul Kalam had undertaken a submarine sortie on February 13, 2006 at Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Murmu is the first President of India to have taken sortie in two fighter aircrafts of the Indian Air Force. She flew in Rafale on October 29 this year and took a sortie in Sukhoi 30 MKI in 2023.

The president's undersea sortie is scheduled during her four-day visit to Goa, Karnataka and Jharkhand from Saturday.

Murmu will leave for Goa in the evening of December 27, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement issued on Friday.

''On December 28, the President will take a sea sortie in a submarine from Karwar Harbour, Karnataka,'' it said.

Murmu will grace the centenary celebrations of Ol Chiki at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Monday.

''On the same day, she will also address the 15th convocation ceremony of NIT, Jamshedpur,'' the statement said.

On December 30, the president will address an Antarrajyiy Jansanskritik Samagam Samaroh, Kartik Jatra, at Gumla in Jharkhand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

