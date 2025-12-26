Foiling a Deadly Plot: Jharkhand Police Intercept Murder Plan

The Jharkhand Police have made significant strides in crime prevention by arresting two individuals who allegedly plotted to murder a jeweller in response to an unmet extortion demand. The arrests occurred after Ranjit Kumar Soni, a jeweller, lodged a detailed complaint with the Medininagar Town police station, identifying a threat posed by gangster Prince Khan.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan disclosed that a pre-emptive operation led to the capture of the accused near an under-construction Municipal Corporation building. Both individuals confessed to their involvement with Prince Khan, admitting plans to instill fear by launching an attack near the victim's jewelry shop.

Key evidence was seized, including two country-made pistols and ammunition. A case has been registered, and authorities are rigorously pursuing the prosecution of those involved. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat of organized crime and the critical role of law enforcement in safeguarding citizens.

