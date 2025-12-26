Left Menu

Foiling a Deadly Plot: Jharkhand Police Intercept Murder Plan

Jharkhand Police arrested two criminals plotting to murder a jeweller for not fulfilling a ransom demand of Rs one crore, under gangster Prince Khan's directions. A police operation, initiated after receiving the jeweller's complaint, led to the arrests and confiscation of firearms in Palamu district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Medininagar | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:39 IST
Foiling a Deadly Plot: Jharkhand Police Intercept Murder Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Police have made significant strides in crime prevention by arresting two individuals who allegedly plotted to murder a jeweller in response to an unmet extortion demand. The arrests occurred after Ranjit Kumar Soni, a jeweller, lodged a detailed complaint with the Medininagar Town police station, identifying a threat posed by gangster Prince Khan.

Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan disclosed that a pre-emptive operation led to the capture of the accused near an under-construction Municipal Corporation building. Both individuals confessed to their involvement with Prince Khan, admitting plans to instill fear by launching an attack near the victim's jewelry shop.

Key evidence was seized, including two country-made pistols and ammunition. A case has been registered, and authorities are rigorously pursuing the prosecution of those involved. This incident serves as a reminder of the ongoing threat of organized crime and the critical role of law enforcement in safeguarding citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

West Bengal's Voter Identity Initiative: A 32 Lakh Challenge

 India
2
Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

Ministry Warns Against Fake Circulars about Company Filings

 India
3
Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

Navi Mumbai Sees High Flyers: New Airport's Impressive First Day

 India
4
Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

Bleach Attack: 15 Injured in Shizuoka Factory Stabbing

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025