Tragic Shooting Incident Claims Army JCO's Life in Samba

A Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army died from a gunshot wound inside a military camp in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is currently under investigation. Officials have ruled out any terrorist involvement in the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:26 IST
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army tragically lost his life in a shooting incident inside a military camp located in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The events unfolded late Tuesday evening, according to a defence spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that the JCO sustained a fatal gunshot wound while on duty. As it stands, authorities have ruled out any connection to terrorism in this unfortunate incident.

The matter is undergoing a thorough investigation, and further details will be released as the situation becomes clearer, emphasizing the absence of a terror-related angle in the officer's death.

(With inputs from agencies.)

