Tragic Shooting Incident Claims Army JCO's Life in Samba

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army tragically lost his life in a shooting incident inside a military camp located in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The events unfolded late Tuesday evening, according to a defence spokesperson.

The spokesperson confirmed that the JCO sustained a fatal gunshot wound while on duty. As it stands, authorities have ruled out any connection to terrorism in this unfortunate incident.

The matter is undergoing a thorough investigation, and further details will be released as the situation becomes clearer, emphasizing the absence of a terror-related angle in the officer's death.

