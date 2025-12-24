Tragic Shooting Incident Claims Army JCO's Life in Samba
A Junior Commissioned Officer in the Army died from a gunshot wound inside a military camp in Samba, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and is currently under investigation. Officials have ruled out any terrorist involvement in the tragic event.
- Country:
- India
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) from the Army tragically lost his life in a shooting incident inside a military camp located in the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir. The events unfolded late Tuesday evening, according to a defence spokesperson.
The spokesperson confirmed that the JCO sustained a fatal gunshot wound while on duty. As it stands, authorities have ruled out any connection to terrorism in this unfortunate incident.
The matter is undergoing a thorough investigation, and further details will be released as the situation becomes clearer, emphasizing the absence of a terror-related angle in the officer's death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rising Tensions and Anti-India Sentiments: Concerns Grow Over Bangladesh Campaigns
Global Expansion: IITs Spark International Interest with Proposed Overseas Campuses
Tragic Incident Sparks Outrage: 10-Year-Old Girl's Death in Odisha
Political Turmoil: Harish Rawat Fights Misinformation Campaign
Mystery Deepens: Disappearance of Libyan Military Chief's Jet