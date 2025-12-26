Left Menu

Release of Constitution in Santhali 'commendable effort': PM Modi

26-12-2025
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the release of the Constitution in Santhali language as a ''commendable effort'', saying it will help deepen constitutional awareness and democratic participation.

Modi also said that the country is very proud of the Santhali culture and the contribution of Santhali people to national progress.

''A commendable effort! The Constitution in Santhali language will help deepen constitutional awareness and democratic participation,'' Modi wrote on X.

President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function here.

The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India.

It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.

