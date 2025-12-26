Release of Constitution in Santhali 'commendable effort': PM Modi
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described the release of the Constitution in Santhali language as a ''commendable effort'', saying it will help deepen constitutional awareness and democratic participation.
Modi also said that the country is very proud of the Santhali culture and the contribution of Santhali people to national progress.
''A commendable effort! The Constitution in Santhali language will help deepen constitutional awareness and democratic participation,'' Modi wrote on X.
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday released the Constitution of India in the Santhali language at a function here.
The Santhali language, which was included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution through the 92nd Amendment Act, 2003, is one of the most ancient living languages of India.
It is spoken by a significant number of tribal people in Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
From Maha Kumbh to 150 years of 'Vande Mataram', India celebrates culture in 2025
Indian student shot dead near University of Toronto campus
Landmark free trade milestone in 2025 injects momentum behind stronger India-UK ties
Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan lays foundation stones for Rs 250-Crore Projects on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary
'Papa, I cannot bear pain': Indian-origin man dies after 8-hour wait at Canada hospital