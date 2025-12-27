Left Menu

China Tightens Grip on AI Emotional Interactions

China's cyber regulator has proposed draft rules to enhance oversight on AI services that simulate human personalities, aiming to ensure safety and ethical standards. The rules require providers to monitor user emotions and intervene against excessive use, while preventing content that threatens security or spreads misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:32 IST
China Tightens Grip on AI Emotional Interactions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China's cyber watchdog has released draft regulations aimed at increasing oversight on AI technologies that mimic human personalities and engage users emotionally. This move highlights Beijing's strategic efforts to steer the swift evolution of AI technologies towards safe and ethical practices.

The proposed regulations target AI products that exhibit human-like personality traits and interact emotionally through various media. Providers will be required to caution users against overuse and step in if users show signs of addiction, signaling a proactive regulatory framework.

Under these proposals, providers must uphold safety throughout the product lifecycle and build robust systems for algorithm checks, data security, and personal information safeguarding. The draft also demands that service providers assess user emotional states and intervene if extreme emotions or addiction are detected, with the content restricted to avoid threats to national security or dissemination of harmful material.

TRENDING

1
Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

Russia Escalates Attacks: A Call for Stronger International Response

 Global
2
Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

Supreme Court Quashes Conviction: Couple Marries Amidst Legal Battle

 India
3
Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

Union Minister Inaugurates Housing and Sports Facilities in Puducherry

 India
4
Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impressive Ashes Test Victory

Historic Win: England Breaks 18-Match Losing Streak in Australia with Impres...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025