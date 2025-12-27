Tragic Chain of Suicides: A Shocking Turn of Events in Bengaluru

In an alarming series of events that unfolded in Bengaluru, a man accused of abetting his wife's suicide tragically took his own life in a Nagpur hotel on Saturday. The incident has sparked further despair, as the man's mother attempted to end her life due to the shocking developments.

According to the Sonegaon police, Suraj Shivanna, a 36-year-old resident of Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru, died by suicide in a hotel room on Wardha Road. This followed the death of his wife, Ganvi, who had died by suicide just one-and-a-half months after their marriage, prompting legal action against Suraj.

Fleeing alleged threats from his wife's family, Suraj, his younger brother Sanjay, and their mother Jayanti Shivanna had moved to Hyderabad before traveling to Nagpur. In the aftermath of Suraj's death, Jayanti's suicide attempt was thwarted by Sanjay, and she is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, with Sanjay's statement recorded as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)