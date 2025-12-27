Left Menu

Tragic Chain of Suicides: A Shocking Turn of Events in Bengaluru

A Bengaluru man's suicide in Nagpur follows his wife's tragic death, with subsequent attempts by his mother amidst allegations and charges of abetment. The family had relocated due to alleged threats, and the mother was saved from her attempt and admitted to AIIMS for care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming series of events that unfolded in Bengaluru, a man accused of abetting his wife's suicide tragically took his own life in a Nagpur hotel on Saturday. The incident has sparked further despair, as the man's mother attempted to end her life due to the shocking developments.

According to the Sonegaon police, Suraj Shivanna, a 36-year-old resident of Vidyaranyapura in Bengaluru, died by suicide in a hotel room on Wardha Road. This followed the death of his wife, Ganvi, who had died by suicide just one-and-a-half months after their marriage, prompting legal action against Suraj.

Fleeing alleged threats from his wife's family, Suraj, his younger brother Sanjay, and their mother Jayanti Shivanna had moved to Hyderabad before traveling to Nagpur. In the aftermath of Suraj's death, Jayanti's suicide attempt was thwarted by Sanjay, and she is currently receiving treatment at AIIMS. Authorities have registered a case of accidental death, with Sanjay's statement recorded as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

