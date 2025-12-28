Left Menu

Central African Republic's Pivotal Election: Touadera's Bid for a Third Term Amid Russian Influence

The Central African Republic is holding pivotal elections with President Touadera, backed by Russian forces, poised for a third term. Despite challenges from notable opponents, Touadera is favored for stabilizing a conflict-ridden nation. The outcome could further entrench Russian interests amidst escalating local tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangui | Updated: 28-12-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 14:48 IST
Central African Republic's Pivotal Election: Touadera's Bid for a Third Term Amid Russian Influence
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Central African Republic

The Central African Republic's voters flocked to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and federal lawmakers. Current President Faustin Archange Touadera, allied closely with Russia, is anticipated to secure a third term. His presidency aims to stabilize the country using assistance from Russian mercenaries.

Despite growing tensions over Moscow's push to replace the Wagner Group with the Africa Corps, Touadera's potential victory could fortify Russia's security and economic foothold as they face increased scrutiny. The elections mark a historic moment with regional and local positions also up for vote for the first time in decades.

President Touadera's candidacy is challenged by six opponents, including former prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Henri-Marie Dondra. While Dologuele campaigns to restore the nation's prosperity, analysts deem Touadera as the frontrunner due to his established control and Russian support, key factors driving the election's focus on security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

Kosovo's Political Future Hangs in the Balance Amid Snap Elections

 Kosovo
2
Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Allegations

Congress Unites to Preserve Democratic Rights Amidst BJP Centralization Alle...

 India
3
Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

Sunil Jakhar Critiques AAP's Special Assembly Sessions

 India
4
A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

A K Antony Criticizes Centre's Alleged Attempts to Weaken MGNREGA

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025