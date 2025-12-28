The Central African Republic's voters flocked to the polls on Sunday to elect a new president and federal lawmakers. Current President Faustin Archange Touadera, allied closely with Russia, is anticipated to secure a third term. His presidency aims to stabilize the country using assistance from Russian mercenaries.

Despite growing tensions over Moscow's push to replace the Wagner Group with the Africa Corps, Touadera's potential victory could fortify Russia's security and economic foothold as they face increased scrutiny. The elections mark a historic moment with regional and local positions also up for vote for the first time in decades.

President Touadera's candidacy is challenged by six opponents, including former prime ministers Anicet-Georges Dologuele and Henri-Marie Dondra. While Dologuele campaigns to restore the nation's prosperity, analysts deem Touadera as the frontrunner due to his established control and Russian support, key factors driving the election's focus on security.

