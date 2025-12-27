AI Allegations in Kerala Politics: The Sabarimala Photograph Controversy

Controversy has erupted in Kerala's political landscape as RSP leader Shibu Baby John voiced criticisms against CPI(M) leaders. He claimed their lack of understanding of artificial intelligence (AI) led them to allege that a photo showing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan alongside gold loss case accused Unnikrishnan Potty was AI-generated.

John shared on social media a photograph featuring Potty with former Devaswom Minister Kadakampally Surendran, stirring debates about the accuracy and origins of political imagery. Despite CPI(M)'s assertions, John emphasized current technology can verify AI-generated images, challenging the authenticity claims.

The situation has escalated with demands for clarity from the Chief Minister's Office about Potty's attendance at events, including a key-handover ceremony where Vijayan was present. The allegations have raised broader questions regarding political leadership's awareness of the Sabarimala gold loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)