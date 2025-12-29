Richa Ghosh Reflects on Transformative World Cup Victory and T20 Triumph

In the aftermath of Team India's historic ODI World Cup win, wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh has opened up about the transformative effect it has had on their lives, both on and off the field. The triumph has garnered the team increased public recognition and enthusiastic support from fans.

In an impressive display during the fourth T20I against Sri Lanka, India posted a formidable total of 222, largely thanks to Ghosh's pivotal 16-ball 40, featuring four boundaries and three sixes. This victory, held in Thiruvananthapuram, saw India clinch a series lead of 4-0, with one match remaining.

Speaking after the match, Ghosh highlighted how the confidence from their World Cup success has carried into subsequent games. Her elevation in the batting order to number three proved fruitful, as she aggressively contributed to India's commanding performance. Ghosh emphasized the importance of capitalizing on opportunities to finish strong, thereby extending India's winning momentum.