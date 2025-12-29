Left Menu

Roundglass Punjab Triumphs at 3rd Sub Junior Men Hockey Championship

Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy clinched the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025, defeating Army Boys Sports Company 2-0. Sail Hockey Academy secured third place with a 7-0 win over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. The final match will see Roundglass face S.G.P.C Academy on December 30.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 18:55 IST
Roundglass Punjab Triumphs at 3rd Sub Junior Men Hockey Championship
Hockey action (Photo/Hockey India). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a thrilling finale of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy emerged victorious against Army Boys Sports Company with a 2-0 win, held at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground, Surat. Ali Razzaq and Sanmukh Singh scored pivotal goals, leading their team to clinch the championship title on Monday.

The competition also saw Sail Hockey Academy secure third place after an emphatic 7-0 triumph over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Arun Lakra's brace was instrumental, with contributions from Bikash Kaetha, Mohmad Shahid, Kailash Kujur, Milan Athokpam, and Malemnganba Akoijam. Earlier, semi-final matches determined the final lineup, with Roundglass Punjab and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy advancing to the final showdown.

Anticipation is high as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy prepares to face S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy in the ultimate clash on December 30. Meanwhile, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Namdhari XI will compete for third place, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

Himachal Braces for Snowy New Year as Tourists Flock to Hill Stations

 India
2
Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

Four Firms Ready IPOs, Set to Raise Over Rs 1,400 Crore

 India
3
Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

Waaree Energies Boosts Solar Capacity with New Inverter Facilities

 India
4
Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

Horizon Industrial Parks Unveils IPO To Raise Rs 2,600 Crore

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025