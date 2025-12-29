Roundglass Punjab Triumphs at 3rd Sub Junior Men Hockey Championship

In a thrilling finale of the 3rd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2025, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy emerged victorious against Army Boys Sports Company with a 2-0 win, held at Veer Narmad South Gujarat University Hockey Ground, Surat. Ali Razzaq and Sanmukh Singh scored pivotal goals, leading their team to clinch the championship title on Monday.

The competition also saw Sail Hockey Academy secure third place after an emphatic 7-0 triumph over Ritu Rani Hockey Academy. Arun Lakra's brace was instrumental, with contributions from Bikash Kaetha, Mohmad Shahid, Kailash Kujur, Milan Athokpam, and Malemnganba Akoijam. Earlier, semi-final matches determined the final lineup, with Roundglass Punjab and S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy advancing to the final showdown.

Anticipation is high as Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy prepares to face S.G.P.C. Hockey Academy in the ultimate clash on December 30. Meanwhile, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy and Namdhari XI will compete for third place, promising an exciting conclusion to the tournament.

