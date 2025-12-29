Anthony Joshua Involved in Fatal Car Accident in Nigeria

British former heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua was recently involved in a tragic car accident in Nigeria's Ogun State. The incident resulted in two fatalities, according to local police reports.

Joshua, aged 36, suffered minor injuries when his vehicle collided with another car. Authorities from the Ogun State Police Command have confirmed the events and are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

Attempts to reach Anthony Joshua for comment were unsuccessful. The incident is under scrutiny to determine what led to the unfortunate collision.

(With inputs from agencies.)