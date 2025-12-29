Left Menu

Supreme Court Grants Temporary Relief to Madhya Pradesh Sarpanch

The Supreme Court has granted an eight-week exemption to a Madhya Pradesh sarpanch convicted in a criminal case from surrendering. The order by a vacation bench, considering his potential suspension from public office, will allow the sarpanch to continue functionally temporarily while seeking appeal.

New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 19:38 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday provided a temporary reprieve to a gram panchayat sarpanch from Morena district in Madhya Pradesh, convicted in a criminal case. The apex court granted him an eight-week exemption from surrendering, allowing him to maintain his public office duties during this period.

A vacation bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices J K Maheshwari and Augustine George Masih directed the Madhya Pradesh High Court to review the sarpanch's application for exemption. The high court was advised to consider the possibility of his suspension from office if he were required to surrender.

The bench underscored that the ends of justice would be met by temporarily relieving the sarpanch from surrendering. This decision came amidst ongoing criminal revisions and challenges concerning the constitutionality of certain high court rules.

(With inputs from agencies.)

