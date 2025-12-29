Left Menu

Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Dense fog in Delhi caused major disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 600 flights affected. Out of these, 128 flights got canceled, eight were diverted, and almost 470 were delayed Monday due to low visibility. Authorities reported improvements later in the day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:13 IST
Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport
Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, wreaking havoc on the flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least 128 flights were canceled and eight had to be diverted to other airports due to severely low visibility.

According to DIAL officials, as many as 470 flights faced delays, causing inconvenience to numerous passengers. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com confirmed the operational hurdles at the busy airport.

Despite the significant disruptions, DIAL reported in an afternoon update that runway visibility had improved, allowing flight operations to proceed more smoothly. However, they cautioned that some departures and arrivals might still be impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

