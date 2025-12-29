Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport
Dense fog in Delhi caused major disruptions at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, with over 600 flights affected. Out of these, 128 flights got canceled, eight were diverted, and almost 470 were delayed Monday due to low visibility. Authorities reported improvements later in the day.
- Country:
- India
Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, wreaking havoc on the flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least 128 flights were canceled and eight had to be diverted to other airports due to severely low visibility.
According to DIAL officials, as many as 470 flights faced delays, causing inconvenience to numerous passengers. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com confirmed the operational hurdles at the busy airport.
Despite the significant disruptions, DIAL reported in an afternoon update that runway visibility had improved, allowing flight operations to proceed more smoothly. However, they cautioned that some departures and arrivals might still be impacted by the adverse weather conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PTI's Strategic Divide: Street Protests Before Dialogue
Diplomatic Dialogues: Putin and Trump's Recent Conversation
M1 Group's Samaah 2025 Sparks Industry-Regulator Dialogue on Scaling Digital Trade Finance
US-Palau Dialogue on Migrant Transfers
Davos 2026: A Forum for Dialogue in a Fragmented World