Fog Crisis Disrupts Over 600 Flights at Delhi Airport

Dense fog enveloped Delhi on Monday, wreaking havoc on the flight schedules at Indira Gandhi International Airport. At least 128 flights were canceled and eight had to be diverted to other airports due to severely low visibility.

According to DIAL officials, as many as 470 flights faced delays, causing inconvenience to numerous passengers. Flight-tracking website Flightradar24.com confirmed the operational hurdles at the busy airport.

Despite the significant disruptions, DIAL reported in an afternoon update that runway visibility had improved, allowing flight operations to proceed more smoothly. However, they cautioned that some departures and arrivals might still be impacted by the adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)