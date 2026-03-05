Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Action Against Iran Under Trump's Directive

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that President Donald Trump had the 'last laugh' after the U.S. military successfully neutralized an Iranian official linked to an assassination plot against Trump.

Hegseth, using vivid language, described the ongoing military operations against Iran and reiterated the Pentagon's readiness to continue the mission as needed for U.S. and regional security.

Despite criticisms, the administration remains confident in its strategy, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests American public opinion is divided on the use of military force in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)