Tensions Escalate: U.S. Military Action Against Iran Under Trump's Directive

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. military's recent actions against Iran were part of a broader effort to counter an assassination plot targeting Donald Trump. Hegseth highlighted the successful strike that killed an unnamed Iranian official, emphasizing the sustained military campaign's decisive impact and strategic objectives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 00:45 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared that President Donald Trump had the 'last laugh' after the U.S. military successfully neutralized an Iranian official linked to an assassination plot against Trump.

Hegseth, using vivid language, described the ongoing military operations against Iran and reiterated the Pentagon's readiness to continue the mission as needed for U.S. and regional security.

Despite criticisms, the administration remains confident in its strategy, while a Reuters/Ipsos poll suggests American public opinion is divided on the use of military force in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

