Gaza Crisis Escalates: International Call for Urgent Humanitarian Action

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened, prompting strong reactions from Britain, Canada, France, and other nations. In a joint statement released Tuesday, these countries urged Israel to take immediate measures to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

The statement, issued by the British Foreign Office, emphasized the urgent need for Israel to facilitate the operations of non-governmental organizations and ensure that the United Nations can continue its vital work within the Palestinian territory. The foreign ministers of 11 countries expressed grave concerns over the catastrophe in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October following years of conflict. Although some improvements in food deliveries were noted, humanitarian agencies insist that further aid is essential. They argue that Israel's restrictions on certain imports and border crossings hinder vital relief efforts, despite Israel's claims of adequate food supply.

