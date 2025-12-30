Left Menu

Gaza Crisis Escalates: International Call for Urgent Humanitarian Action

The humanitarian situation in Gaza is worsening, with 11 nations urging Israel to allow more aid and lift restrictions. A recent ceasefire has not alleviated dire conditions, as foreign ministers highlight the need for predictable NGO operations and improved border access for humanitarian efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 21:36 IST
Gaza Crisis Escalates: International Call for Urgent Humanitarian Action
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has deepened, prompting strong reactions from Britain, Canada, France, and other nations. In a joint statement released Tuesday, these countries urged Israel to take immediate measures to alleviate the suffering in Gaza.

The statement, issued by the British Foreign Office, emphasized the urgent need for Israel to facilitate the operations of non-governmental organizations and ensure that the United Nations can continue its vital work within the Palestinian territory. The foreign ministers of 11 countries expressed grave concerns over the catastrophe in Gaza.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement in October following years of conflict. Although some improvements in food deliveries were noted, humanitarian agencies insist that further aid is essential. They argue that Israel's restrictions on certain imports and border crossings hinder vital relief efforts, despite Israel's claims of adequate food supply.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

Channel Tunnel Travel Chaos: Power Outage Grounds Europe-Bound Trains

 Global
2
Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First Five Days

Navi Mumbai International Airport Soars with Over 25,000 Passengers in First...

 India
3
Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

Strickers' Generational Golf Legacy Shines Through Competitive Spirit

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Uttarakhand Bus Plunge Claims Seven Lives

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025