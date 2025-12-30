Tensions Rise as UAE Withdraws Forces from Yemen

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud concerning the persistent tensions in Yemen and broader regional security issues, as announced by the State Department on Tuesday.

The United Arab Emirates declared on Tuesday its decision to withdraw the remaining military forces from Yemen, responding to Saudi Arabia's prompt for UAE forces to depart within 24 hours. This development marks a significant rift between two major Gulf powers and key oil producers.