Elevating Education: British School New Delhi Hosts Prestigious IB Workshops

The British School New Delhi played host to the International Baccalaureate's (IB) Asia-Pacific Professional Development Workshop from February 28 to March 2, 2026. Educators from across the region gathered for three days of high-quality professional learning and exchange.

The event underscored the school's commitment to nurturing inquiring, knowledgeable global learners, highlighted by their celebration of 20 years as an IB Diploma Programme school. Director Vanita Uppal OBE sees these workshops as a testament to their dedication to the IB mission.

The workshops strengthened the school's reputation as a leading IB World School in India, facilitating specialised sessions aimed at deepening pedagogical expertise and promoting collaborative excellence among educators.