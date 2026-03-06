Left Menu

Elevating Education: British School New Delhi Hosts Prestigious IB Workshops

The British School New Delhi hosted the IB Asia-Pacific Professional Development Workshop, uniting educators for enhanced learning, collaboration, and teaching expertise. The school reinforced its dedication to nurturing global learners through IB programs, marking two decades of academic excellence and sustained commitment to international education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 11:50 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 11:50 IST
Elevating Education: British School New Delhi Hosts Prestigious IB Workshops
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The British School New Delhi played host to the International Baccalaureate's (IB) Asia-Pacific Professional Development Workshop from February 28 to March 2, 2026. Educators from across the region gathered for three days of high-quality professional learning and exchange.

The event underscored the school's commitment to nurturing inquiring, knowledgeable global learners, highlighted by their celebration of 20 years as an IB Diploma Programme school. Director Vanita Uppal OBE sees these workshops as a testament to their dedication to the IB mission.

The workshops strengthened the school's reputation as a leading IB World School in India, facilitating specialised sessions aimed at deepening pedagogical expertise and promoting collaborative excellence among educators.

TRENDING

1
Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

Pride and Sacrifice: The Legacy of Flight Lieutenant Purvesh Duragkar

 India
2
Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

Tensions Soar: Middle East Conflict Escalates Amidst New Strikes

 United Arab Emirates
3
Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

Indo-German Collaboration Empowers Indian STEM Education

 India
4
Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

Venus Williams' Challenging Return to BNP Paribas Open

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026