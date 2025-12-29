Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia's claim that Ukraine attempted to attack President Putin's residence has heightened tensions, with both sides exchanging accusations. The incident threatens ongoing peace negotiations, as territorial disputes and security guarantees remain unresolved hurdles in the conflict between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 22:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence, a charge Kyiv has called baseless. The allegation came as President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed potential peace agreements, indicating progress despite unresolved territorial issues.

Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the alleged drone attack as 'state terrorism,' warning of retaliatory strikes. The accusation surfaces amidst ongoing negotiations, with Russia reviewing its position following the purported attack, while denying Ukraine's involvement.

The conflict persists as territorial disputes, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region, remain key obstacles. Both sides maintain firm stances, complicating efforts for a comprehensive peace deal, though talks continue to seek resolution on security guarantees and troop deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

