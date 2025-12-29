Tensions Surge as Russia Accuses Ukraine of Attack on Putin's Residence

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to attack President Vladimir Putin's residence, a charge Kyiv has called baseless. The allegation came as President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discussed potential peace agreements, indicating progress despite unresolved territorial issues.

Moscow's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov described the alleged drone attack as 'state terrorism,' warning of retaliatory strikes. The accusation surfaces amidst ongoing negotiations, with Russia reviewing its position following the purported attack, while denying Ukraine's involvement.

The conflict persists as territorial disputes, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region, remain key obstacles. Both sides maintain firm stances, complicating efforts for a comprehensive peace deal, though talks continue to seek resolution on security guarantees and troop deployments.

(With inputs from agencies.)