Odisha's Majestic Dhanu Jatra: Development Updates and Cultural Reverence

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stepped into the limelight at the Dhanu Jatra festival, engaging with the mythic court of demon king Kansa to share his government's ambitious developmental agenda for Bargarh district.

Majhi highlighted 123 projects totaling Rs 1,362 crore, alongside new initiatives amounting to Rs 380 crore, aimed at enhancing local infrastructure and welfare services. He emphasized schemes like the Subhadra Yojana, which financially empowers over 3 lakh women in the region.

The festivities underscored cultural significance, with Majhi advocating for UNESCO recognition and increasing state support for Dhanu Jatra, calling it a benchmark of cultural economy and spiritual life integration. His announcements included further investment in festival infrastructure, community projects, and a staunch stance against corruption.

