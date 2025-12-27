Left Menu

Landowners Demand Justice: Protest Erupts Over CDA's Controversial BuP Awards

Hundreds of landowners in Islamabad's C-16 and H-16 sectors protest against the Capital Development Authority's Built-Up Property awards, calling them outdated and unjust. The controversy stems from CDA's reliance on 2008 satellite imagery for compensation, affecting residents who have expanded homes since then.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:18 IST
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a spirited protest, hundreds of landowners in Islamabad's C-16 and H-16 sectors voiced their frustration over recent Built-Up Property (BuP) awards announced by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). As reported by Dawn, demonstrators decried the awards as discriminatory and disconnected from current realities.

The protest was sparked by reports suggesting that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif might inaugurate the Jinnah Medical Complex and Daanish University in H-16, mobilizing affected residents. They argue that, unlike in prior sectors, the CDA's reliance on outdated 2008 satellite imagery for determining compensation dismisses the developments over the past years, including expanded families and new homes.

Protesters emphasized that CDA's delay in announcing BuP awards under the 2008 land acquisition policy has left rightful claimants deprived of due compensation. The policy had promised one kanal of developed land for every four kanals acquired. Still, delays have led to imbalanced compensation rates, turning public ire towards the CDA for potential financial exploitation, as highlighted by Dawn.

