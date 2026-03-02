Left Menu

Kremlin Stands with Tehran Against International Aggression

The Kremlin announced ongoing communication with Iranian leadership concerning what it described as aggression against Tehran. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also mentioned Russia's engagement with other nations affected by the conflict, notably those in the Gulf region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 02-03-2026 15:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 15:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a recent statement, the Kremlin disclosed its continuous dialogue with Iranian authorities concerning what it labels as unprovoked aggression aimed at Tehran.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia is actively engaged in discussions not only with Iran but also with other countries impacted by the unfolding conflict.

This outreach notably includes nations in the Gulf region, as Russia seeks to align with affected international partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

