CMA CGM Enforces Conflict Surcharge amid US-Iran Tension

Amid rising tensions between the US and Iran, French shipping giant CMA CGM has imposed an emergency conflict surcharge ranging from USD 2,000 to USD 4,000 for containers moving through key Middle Eastern waters. The fee, effective March 2, targets cargo bookings across 13 countries, including the UAE and Egypt.

The company aims to safeguard its crew, vessels, and cargo with these measures, acknowledging potential disruptions to its operations in India and the Middle East. Aimed at ensuring operational safety, the surcharge covers all cargo types and remains in effect until further notice. It runs parallel to the company's commitment to maintain service transparency.

CMA CGM's handling of commodities, such as grains and coffee, might face logistical strains due to the surcharge, impacting customers' supply chains. Yet, the company plans to mitigate such challenges by leveraging its expertise in congestion prevention and container management to preserve cargo quality.

(With inputs from agencies.)