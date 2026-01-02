NIA Intensifies Kashmir Crackdown

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) ramped up its investigation efforts on Friday by conducting searches across Shopian and Pulwama districts in Jammu and Kashmir. These operations are part of the ongoing probe into the November 10 blast near Delhi's Red Fort, officials disclosed.

Accompanying the search teams were police and CRPF personnel, alongside Yasir Ahmad Dar, one of the accused in the case associated with a 'white collar' terror module. His arrest has been pivotal in guiding the NIA's current investigative trajectory, officials noted.

Operations centered in the Padpawan area of Shopian and Pampore locality of Pulwama were purportedly based on Dar's revelations about potential hideouts. More updates from the ongoing searches are anticipated, according to sources close to the investigation.

