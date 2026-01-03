Kashmir's Controversial Clampdown on Absconders' Properties
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have attached the properties of seven individuals allegedly involved in anti-national activities from Pakistan. Following a special court's order, over 10 kanals of land in the Lohai Malhar area were seized, as the accused remain at large.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district have intensified efforts against individuals suspected of anti-national activities by attaching their properties, officials reported on Friday.
This significant action was taken under the directive of a special court, in relation to cases documented at the Malhar police station, resulting in the seizure of over 10 kanals of valuable land in the Lohai Malhar region.
The individuals, currently residing in Pakistan, include Mohd Ayaz alias Adeel Ansari and others. Despite a proclamation, they remain absconding, prompting police and the revenue department to complete legal formalities to secure the properties under BNSS.
