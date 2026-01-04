Controversial U.S. Move in Venezuela Sparks Backlash Over Potential Misleading Briefings

In a controversial move, senior U.S. Congress members claim that the Trump administration misled them about their intentions regarding Venezuela. During recent briefings, officials reportedly assured lawmakers that no regime change was planned.

Contrary to these claims, a sudden military action led to the overnight overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, drawing criticism from Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer who demanded transparency from the administration.

Lawmakers from both parties are pressing for full disclosure of President Trump's strategy, questioning both the legality and cost of such unilateral actions in foreign affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)