Controversial U.S. Move in Venezuela Sparks Backlash Over Potential Misleading Briefings

Senior U.S. Congress members accuse Trump administration of misleading them about not planning regime change in Venezuela. President Trump ordered a swift military action, resulting in the overthrow of President Nicolas Maduro. Democrats and some Republicans demand clarity and express concerns over potential constitutional breaches.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 03:03 IST
In a controversial move, senior U.S. Congress members claim that the Trump administration misled them about their intentions regarding Venezuela. During recent briefings, officials reportedly assured lawmakers that no regime change was planned.

Contrary to these claims, a sudden military action led to the overnight overthrow of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, drawing criticism from Democrats such as Senator Chuck Schumer who demanded transparency from the administration.

Lawmakers from both parties are pressing for full disclosure of President Trump's strategy, questioning both the legality and cost of such unilateral actions in foreign affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

