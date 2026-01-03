Global Leaders Denounce U.S. Strikes on Venezuela: A Diplomatic Standoff?

The announcement of U.S. military strikes on Venezuela has sparked a wave of international condemnation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has warned of the dangerous precedent set by these actions, emphasizing the critical need for adherence to international law.

Countries like Germany, China, and Russia have vocally opposed the strikes, urging all involved parties to focus on diplomacy and political settlements. They stress the importance of international law and the rights of Venezuelans to a peaceful future.

With reactions pouring in from across the globe, nations are closely watching the situation in Venezuela, calling for urgent dialogue and de-escalation to prevent further conflict. The tension highlights the fragile state of global diplomacy and the risks of unilateral military action.

(With inputs from agencies.)