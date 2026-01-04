Left Menu

Strengthening Alliances: South Korea's Diplomatic Mission to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung embarks on his first visit to China as president, aiming to strengthen diplomatic ties amid tensions between China and Japan. Lee seeks to foster understanding between Beijing and Seoul, reaffirming South Korea’s commitment to the 'One-China' policy and discussing peace on the Korean Peninsula.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 04-01-2026 06:21 IST | Created: 04-01-2026 06:21 IST
Strengthening Alliances: South Korea's Diplomatic Mission to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission to China this Sunday, marking his inaugural visit since taking office in June. The four-day trip comes in the wake of rising tensions involving China, Japan, and Taiwan, as Beijing seeks to solidify its relationship with Seoul.

In an exclusive interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, Lee reassured the Chinese government of South Korea's commitment to the 'One-China' policy regarding Taiwan, signaling a desire to minimize past conflicts and pave the way for improved bilateral relations. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and cooperation with both China and longtime ally, the United States.

The visit's agenda includes discussions on economic collaboration and regional security, particularly concerning the Korean Peninsula. Lee is expected to appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping to wield influence over North Korea, urging peaceful negotiations. Meetings with key Chinese figures such as Zhao Leji and Premier Li Qiang are also scheduled to bolster these diplomatic efforts.

TRENDING

1
Political Turbulence Threatens Venezuela's Oil Sector Revitalization

Political Turbulence Threatens Venezuela's Oil Sector Revitalization

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Venezuela Offensive: An Unexpected Turn in U.S. Foreign Policy

Trump's Bold Venezuela Offensive: An Unexpected Turn in U.S. Foreign Policy

 Global
3
Tensions Rise as North Korea Tests Ballistic Missiles

Tensions Rise as North Korea Tests Ballistic Missiles

 Global
4
U.S. Attack on Venezuela Causes Disruption in Latin America

U.S. Attack on Venezuela Causes Disruption in Latin America

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social and economic barriers slow smart farming adoption

How sustainable finance turns climate policy into real emission cuts

How edge-enabled IoT and AI are transforming real-time water monitoring

Traditional cyber defenses cannot match AI-powered threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026