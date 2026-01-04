Strengthening Alliances: South Korea's Diplomatic Mission to China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung is embarking on a crucial diplomatic mission to China this Sunday, marking his inaugural visit since taking office in June. The four-day trip comes in the wake of rising tensions involving China, Japan, and Taiwan, as Beijing seeks to solidify its relationship with Seoul.

In an exclusive interview with China's state broadcaster CCTV, Lee reassured the Chinese government of South Korea's commitment to the 'One-China' policy regarding Taiwan, signaling a desire to minimize past conflicts and pave the way for improved bilateral relations. He emphasized the importance of mutual respect and cooperation with both China and longtime ally, the United States.

The visit's agenda includes discussions on economic collaboration and regional security, particularly concerning the Korean Peninsula. Lee is expected to appeal to Chinese President Xi Jinping to wield influence over North Korea, urging peaceful negotiations. Meetings with key Chinese figures such as Zhao Leji and Premier Li Qiang are also scheduled to bolster these diplomatic efforts.