Delhi Court Sentences Man for Gruesome Family Double Murder
A Delhi court has sentenced Sunil Arora to life imprisonment for the 2019 murder of his mother and brother. Witness testimonies revealed that Arora stabbed his family members, and he was later found with the murder weapon. Strong evidence led to his conviction in a Dwarka court.
- Country:
- India
In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has delivered a life sentence to Sunil Arora for the brutal murder of his mother and younger brother in 2019, according to statements from law enforcement.
Convicted by a Dwarka court on December 19, Arora faced charges of murdering his mother, Lata Arora, and brother, Rajender Arora, at their Uttam Nagar home. The alarming incident, initially reported by local residents, revealed the grim scene discovered by police on April 23, 2019.
Crucial eyewitness accounts and substantive evidence, including reconstructed crime events, played a pivotal role in unraveling the case. With invaluable contributions from eyewitnesses pointing to Arora as the perpetrator, the court deemed the evidence compelling, leading to his conviction and a hefty fine in addition to his life sentence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- murder
- conviction
- Sunil Arora
- court
- life sentence
- crime
- evidence
- testimonies
- Dwarka
ALSO READ
Sweden's Crime Reduction: A New Approach to Policing
Delhi High Court Shields NTR Junior's Personality Rights
Teenagers Booked for Attempted Murder: An Insight into Youth Crime
Alleged crime kingpin ‘Cat’ Matlala moved to Kokstad super-max amid security concerns
Telangana Sees Decline in Crime Amid Conviction Rate Rise in 2025