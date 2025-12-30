Delhi Court Sentences Man for Gruesome Family Double Murder

In a significant ruling, a Delhi court has delivered a life sentence to Sunil Arora for the brutal murder of his mother and younger brother in 2019, according to statements from law enforcement.

Convicted by a Dwarka court on December 19, Arora faced charges of murdering his mother, Lata Arora, and brother, Rajender Arora, at their Uttam Nagar home. The alarming incident, initially reported by local residents, revealed the grim scene discovered by police on April 23, 2019.

Crucial eyewitness accounts and substantive evidence, including reconstructed crime events, played a pivotal role in unraveling the case. With invaluable contributions from eyewitnesses pointing to Arora as the perpetrator, the court deemed the evidence compelling, leading to his conviction and a hefty fine in addition to his life sentence.

(With inputs from agencies.)