CJI Surya Kant Flags Alarming Rise in Cyber Crimes Targeting Seniors

CJI Surya Kant expressed shock over the high incidence of cyber crimes in India, particularly affecting senior citizens. He stressed the importance of continuous judicial training to address these modern challenges and ensure efficient justice delivery. He was speaking at an event in Patna, highlighting the role of judicial academies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 03-01-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2026 19:49 IST
CJI Surya Kant
  • Country:
  • India

CJI Surya Kant expressed alarm over the growing incidence of cyber crimes in India, which predominantly affect senior citizens. Speaking at a function in Pothahi near Patna, he highlighted the need for advanced judicial training to tackle such modern challenges.

At a ceremony to lay the foundation for a new Bihar Judicial Academy campus, Kant emphasized the judiciary's critical role in keeping pace with technological and social transformations. He highlighted that judicial academies are vital for equipping judges with the necessary skills to interpret laws effectively.

Kant called for continued judicial education to maintain relevance and credibility, noting that public expectations from the justice system are higher than ever. He concluded that judicial training significantly impacts public trust in the rule of law, particularly in regions with unique social and legal dynamics like Bihar.

