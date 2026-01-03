CJI Surya Kant Flags Alarming Rise in Cyber Crimes Targeting Seniors

CJI Surya Kant expressed alarm over the growing incidence of cyber crimes in India, which predominantly affect senior citizens. Speaking at a function in Pothahi near Patna, he highlighted the need for advanced judicial training to tackle such modern challenges.

At a ceremony to lay the foundation for a new Bihar Judicial Academy campus, Kant emphasized the judiciary's critical role in keeping pace with technological and social transformations. He highlighted that judicial academies are vital for equipping judges with the necessary skills to interpret laws effectively.

Kant called for continued judicial education to maintain relevance and credibility, noting that public expectations from the justice system are higher than ever. He concluded that judicial training significantly impacts public trust in the rule of law, particularly in regions with unique social and legal dynamics like Bihar.