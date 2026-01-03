Left Menu

PETA India's Humane Appeal to PM Modi: Rethink Animal Confinement Policies

PETA India has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reconsider proposals for lifelong confinement of stray animals. They advocate for humane management, emphasizing methods like sterilization over confinement, which they argue could exacerbate public health risks and cruelty. The organization also calls for stricter regulations on dairies contributing to stray cattle issues.

PETA India has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject policies involving the lifelong confinement of stray animals. Instead, the organization urges the government to consider more humane and scientifically-grounded alternatives for managing animal populations.

In a detailed submission to the Prime Minister's Office, PETA India outlined two key roadmaps for humane management of community dogs and stray cattle, emphasizing the values of non-violence and global responsibility. The organization criticized current proposals, which they argue amount to cruelty rather than effective population management.

PETA India highlighted concerns about existing policies, noting that mass confinement could lead to public health issues and detract from efforts like the Animal Birth Control Rules aimed at sterilization and vaccination. The organization has also appealed to state and Union Territory officials to adopt suggested recommendations to curb abandonment and improve animal welfare.

