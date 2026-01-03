PETA India's Humane Appeal to PM Modi: Rethink Animal Confinement Policies

PETA India has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reject policies involving the lifelong confinement of stray animals. Instead, the organization urges the government to consider more humane and scientifically-grounded alternatives for managing animal populations.

In a detailed submission to the Prime Minister's Office, PETA India outlined two key roadmaps for humane management of community dogs and stray cattle, emphasizing the values of non-violence and global responsibility. The organization criticized current proposals, which they argue amount to cruelty rather than effective population management.

PETA India highlighted concerns about existing policies, noting that mass confinement could lead to public health issues and detract from efforts like the Animal Birth Control Rules aimed at sterilization and vaccination. The organization has also appealed to state and Union Territory officials to adopt suggested recommendations to curb abandonment and improve animal welfare.